Bend nonprofit strives to help women recover from trauma and find independence

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- M Perfectly, a Bend nonprofit, offers leadership and development training for women who have experienced major trauma from homelessness, domestic violence, addiction, and human trafficking.

The nonprofit seeks to empower these women in self-belief through leadership development, business acumen training, self confidence building and effective communication skills.

Over the past year, M Perfectly has walked alongside more than 40 women from Dawn's House, Shepherd's House Ministries and Turning Points Recovery Center. Collectively, they have seen more than 75 goals achieved from these individuals.

Ashley Smith founded and directs M Perfectly with the mission of helping women regain control of their lives after facing trauma.

“The homeless population, people that struggle with mental health and addiction -- this is a population that the community is quick to complain about," Smith said Wednesday. "But think about going through school without ever having an education with curriculum. Then think about somebody who has experienced major trauma. Not only do they have that to overcome, but they have no skills in their pocket to thrive as an individual."

M Perfectly instructs two programs called “Shine on Sister” and “Shine on Spotlight,” offering leadership development and business training.

There's also a focus on communication skills and activities, which build self-confidence.

"We play 'Hollywood Imposter Syndrome,' where we talk about the five different imposters that might creep into your voice," Smith said. "And then we have them act them out, so we know exactly where it presents itself in life -- and how to overcome it."

Shepherd's House Ministries Women and Children Center Director Amie Schulz says the services have been beneficial in helping the women open up more.

"Ashley is one of our program classes, where she comes in and does her curriculum with our women, works on SMART goals," Schulz said. "The women absolutely love Ashley. She’s able to meet them where they’re at."

Along with helping women transition and move forward, M Perfectly also employs them out of recovery.

“There is definitely a need for life skills development in organizations," Smith said. "It’s not a priority, I would say, for many of the organizations. It hasn’t been planned and budgeted for in the past for many of my organizations. Therefore it’s out of reach, because it’s unaffordable.”

M Perfectly relies on funding from grants and donations and is currently looking for corporate sponsors.

In return, Smith said, she offers four hours of free communications training for corporate sponsors.