‘Comedy Worthy for CASA’: Friday’s stand-up show supports children in foster care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jamal and Michele Thomas are producing Friday night's benefit comedy show at Worthy Brewing, where a line-up of comics will come together to support CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Central Oregon.

"There's about 400 foster kids in central Oregon, and CASA helps to advocate for those kids until they're in permanent housing," Jamal said. "Not only are you having a good time laughing, but you know that the tickets are going to benefit a great local charity."

'Comedy Worthy for CASA' will begin at 7 p.m. at Worthy Brewing. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or through https://bendticket.com/events/comedy-worthy-for-casa-10-6-2023

"It is such a wonderful and creative way to help our community's children," said CASA of Central Oregon Executive Director Heather Dion.