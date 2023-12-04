St. Charles awards round of grants to address loneliness, social isolation in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System announced Monday its first round of grant recipients aimed at reducing feelings of loneliness and social isolation while fostering a sense of belonging in the Central Oregon communities it serves.

Eight local community organizations received more than $80,000 in grants as part of St. Charles’ Community Benefit grant, Celebrate, Together: Celbrando Juntos. This grant priority will continue for the next three years, and new recipients will be announced each year.

For the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, receiving a grant for $10,000 helped transform the nonprofit’s Caring Connections program, which started during the pandemic to combat social isolation among seniors. The program currently pairs 45 seniors with volunteers for weekly phone calls.

Thanks to the grant, the council hosted the first of many in-person meetings for these pairs, some of whom had been talking to one another weekly for two years but had not met in person.

“Seeing those first hugs and moments of connection was incredible,” said Emma Fried-Cassorla, director of communication and programming for the council. “We can’t do these programs without this kind of funding. We rely on our partner organizations like St. Charles who understand the importance of connection and the powerful positive difference these programs can make in our community.”

Organizations receiving grants in this first round include:

Council on Aging of Central Oregon , which received funding for in-person meetings of Caring Connections, which pairs participants with volunteers for weekly connections

, which received funding for in-person meetings of Caring Connections, which pairs participants with volunteers for weekly connections La Pine Middle School , which received funding to bring social connections through Challenge Day

, which received funding to bring social connections through Challenge Day National Alliance of Mental Illness of Central Oregon , which received dollars to help fund the NAMI Gather program to help those with mental illness and their loved ones forge new social connections

, which received dollars to help fund the NAMI Gather program to help those with mental illness and their loved ones forge new social connections Oregon Adaptive Sports , which received funding to help individuals with disabilities to participate in a variety of summer programs

, which received funding to help individuals with disabilities to participate in a variety of summer programs Redmond Senior Center , which received funding to increase opportunities for social engagement and interaction

, which received funding to increase opportunities for social engagement and interaction Shepherd’s House Ministries , which received funding to support community and connection activities for individuals who are experiencing homelessness

, which received funding to support community and connection activities for individuals who are experiencing homelessness SriPonya Collective , which received funding for a variety of youth activities in Warm Springs

, which received funding for a variety of youth activities in Warm Springs Trust for Public Land, which received funding to support a community schoolyard at Madras Elementary School

“We recognize that community members are craving opportunities to come together, meet new people and rebuild their social networks coming out of COVID. From in-person social events for seniors to new youth opportunities in Warm Springs, we believe that these grants will help make a positive impact in reducing loneliness and bolstering belonging in Central Oregon,” said Carlos Salcedo, St. Charles manager of community partnerships.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,500 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.