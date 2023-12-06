Successful annual Prineville Hospice Auction raises $180K

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Foundation’s annual Prineville Hospice Auction on Saturday, Dec. 2 was a tremendous success, with more than 550 individuals in attendance and raising more than $180,000 to support hospice programs.

The popular annual event hosted at the Crook County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena includes a dinner, silent auction, raffle and a lively live auction of handmade quilts and elaborately decorated Christmas trees.

“We are truly touched by the outpouring of support from the Crook County community for our hospice programs during Saturday’s annual auction, which raised more funding for hospice programs than any auction in more than a decade,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director for the St. Charles Foundation. “The dollars raised help provide funding for education support services, grief counseling, bedside volunteers, spiritual counseling and more for St. Charles’ hospice programs.”

Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union, made a surprise $10,000 donation in honor of a local retired educator and volunteer, Jan Uffelman, who was in attendance.

The top-selling tree at the event was “A PicNICK Date Away from the Workshop,” donated by Good Bike Co. and Dr. Natalie Good, for $7,000. The top-selling quilt was “Star Madness,” by the Knotty Ladies, which sold for $2,000. People’s Choice winners for the night were the Christmas tree “Faith & Freedom” by David and Tess Tappert and the quilt “Star Madness” by the Knotty Ladies.

About St. Charles Foundation

The mission of St. Charles Foundation is to support St. Charles Health System in the delivery and advancement of world-class health care in Central Oregon and in achieving its strategic goals. Philanthropic donations fund innovation in programming, building expansions and initiatives that improve the patient experience. The St. Charles Foundation works with the community to develop and steward philanthropic resources to fund programs and capital projects that improve health, prevent disease, enhance quality of life and provide the highest quality care possible for all St. Charles patients now and in the future. Learn more about the efforts of the St. Charles Foundation: https://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/.