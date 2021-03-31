J Bar J Youth Services sets April 8 job fair

21 Cares for Kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- J Bar J Youth Services will be holding an in-person job fair on Thursday, April 8th, seeking applicants for open positions in several of their programs helping youth in Central Oregon.

They are looking for team members who aspire to help young people succeed, particularly those facing obstacles in their path to adulthood. Come be part of a dynamic team of innovative problem solvers.

They are looking for Resident Monitors in all of theyr residential programs, including Grandma’s House, Cascade Youth & Family Center, The Academy at Sisters, J Bar J Boys Ranch, and J5.

Previous experience is not required. Other positions include Case Managers, an Educational Assistant, and a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Enrollment and Match Specialist.

Full time positions include a competitive benefit package (medical, dental, vision, life, 401k) with eligibility beginning 60 days from date of hire. Hours and pay vary by position and location.

"Are you looking for a job with meaning? Our programs provide a continuum of services across the region. We help bridge the opportunity gap for underserved youth, teach adjudicated boys how their beliefs and self-talk influence the choices that determine their futures, provide mentors to kids who could use a positive adult role model, and much more. Our goal: to help kids become self-sufficient and contributing members of our community."

“Help make a difference in kids’ lives. Come join a team of caring people with competitive wages,” said Stephanie Alvstad, CEO and President, J Bar J Youth Services.

Find more information online at https://www.jbarj.org/employment/ or visit our Job Fair April 8th 10AM to 12PM, the Vocational School at J Bar J Boys Ranch, 62895 Hamby Rd. Bend, OR 97701.

###

J Bar J Youth Services offers innovative options for at-risk youth and families who are working toward self-sufficiency and personal responsibility. We operate several programs for youth in jeopardy in Central Oregon: Runaway, pregnant, throwaway, homeless, victims of human trafficking, adjudicated, at risk, disadvantaged.

J Bar J Programs include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Grandma’s House, Cascade Youth & Family Center, Kindred Connections, J Bar J Bays Ranch, J5, The Learning Center and Vocational School at J Bar J, at: project, and The Academy at Sisters.

For more information, call Ashley Gage at 541-389-1409 or email agage@jbarj.org