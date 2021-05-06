Assistance League of Bend to provide new clothing to 1,200 more students

21 Cares for Kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through their Operation School Bell® program, Assistance League of Bend is providing new clothing to 1,200 students in kindergarten through grade 12. This second Walmart shopping campaign of 2021 is scheduled for May 11th, 13th and 15th in Bend and May 20th and 22nd in Redmond.

The students will shop for new school clothes using a $50 voucher provided by Assistance League of Bend and distributed by the Family Access Network advocates at each school. Assistance League of Bend has modified the shopping events to help keep the students and volunteers safe and they are excited to be able to support students in person once again.

Assistance League of Bend continues to see a rising need to provide local children with basic clothing items. In addition to meeting essential clothing needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that students who have new clothes feel more confident, have better attendance, and are less likely to be bullied. Children with better self-esteem are more likely to complete their education, breaking the cycle of poverty.

Contact Susan Heberlein at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a "21 Cares for Kids" partner.