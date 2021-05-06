Karaka Leslie named to Healthy Beginnings board

21 Cares for Kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Healthy Beginnings welcomes Karaka Leslie as their newest board member!

Karaka’s professional career is heavily involved with strategic initiatives, policy creation and communications. She also brings to the table leadership and sales experience. Some of her past nonprofit work has been around being a founding board member for the Puget Sound Blood Center’s Young Professional Ambassadors.

“I look forward to Karaka’s wealth of knowledge and fresh perspective. Please join me in welcoming her to our board!” says Healthy Beginnings Board President Andrea Zechmann.

As a parent of young children herself, Leslie feels strongly about the mission at Healthy Beginnings. “I know how important early childhood development is and desire to give back to the community in which we live so that all children can have equal access to these important screening services,” Leslie said.

Leslie has hit the ground running and is participating in the I BELIEVE IN HEALTHY BEGINNINGS online fundraiser, all within her first few weeks of being a board member! Please visit her fundraising page for more information: https://www.mightycause.com/story/7cr46g

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 25 years, Healthy Beginnings (HB) has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental screenings for children from birth to five years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support. Healthy Beginnings has had to adapt to the COVID environment, and has been providing virtual screenings to families.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative screenings to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families, and currently offers screening clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule a screening, please visit myhb.org.

Healthy Beginnings is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.