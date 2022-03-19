Assistance League of Bend plans children’s book giveaway in Sunriver

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will be providing free books to children at a pop-up event on Monday in Sunriver.

The book distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at The Door Church on Enterprise Drive in conjunction with NeighborImpact’s free food distribution program. Each child will receive a Scholastic book pack containing four new books, thanks to the Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell® literacy initiative.

Families will be able to select age-appropriate books based on their child’s grade level: K-2. 3-5 or 6-8. Reading helps children continue to improve their skills and encourages a lifelong habit.

Contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.