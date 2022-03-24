Assistance League of Bend provides clothing bundles for children entering foster care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Children entering the foster care system are often taken from their homes very quickly with little time to gather their belongings. Many of them leave with only the clothes they are wearing. Assistance League of Bend is partnering with Every Child Central Oregon to provide clothing bundles for these children.

Through their Operation School Bell® program, the Assistance League of Bend recently provided 75 teen clothing bundles to Every Child Central Oregon to distribute to children who are entering the foster care system or are being moved from one foster home to another. The bundles contain thoughtfully selected, age-appropriate clothes including shirts, pants, sweatshirts, socks underwear and sleepwear.

Assistance League of Bend plans to provide an additional 150 clothing bundles to Every Child Central Oregon this year to help foster children through a difficult and stressful transition.

Brieanna Rogers, the Community Investment Coordinator at Every Child Central Oregon, shared that they are "so grateful for Assistance League of Bend's initial donation and are humbled by their commitment to continue providing clothing bundles on a monthly basis to support Central Oregon youth."

Contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or call 541-389-2075 to learn more about the clothing bundle initiative.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.