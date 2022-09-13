Assistance League of Bend provides homecoming dresses through Cinderella’s Closet

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High school girls are invited to check out the wide selection of new and gently used long and short dresses at Cinderella’s Closet. Hundreds of dresses, as well as shoes, jewelry, purses, and other accessories are available to borrow at no cost for upcoming Homecoming events.

Cinderella’s Closet will be open for Homecoming on Wednesdays 2-4 pm and Saturdays 10am-2 pm from September 17 – October 19.

Cinderella’s Closet is located at the Assistance League of Bend Chapter House, 210 SE Urania Lane. When visiting, a completed permission slip signed by the student’s parent or guardian is required. Cinderella’s Closet Permission Slip.

Assistance League of Bend asks that all borrowed dresses and accessories be returned to their drop box located on the front porch of the Chapter House within three days of the school’s event. Dress donations that are in good condition may also be left in the drop box.

More information can be found at assistanceleague.org/bend/philanthropic-programs/cinderellas-closet/ or contact Julie Lang at cinderellascloset@assistanceleaguebend.org.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.