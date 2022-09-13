Assistance League of Bend to provide new books to children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will be providing over 800 free Scholastic books to children at the Family Movie Night event at the Tower Theatre on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

This free event is in partnership with Deschutes Public Library and the Boys and Girls Club of Bend. Thanks to Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell® literacy initiative, families will be able to select age-appropriate books based on their child’s grade level: K-2, 3-5 or 6-8. Studies show that encouraging children to read helps to improve their skills and promotes a lifelong habit.

Contact Marsha Bechtold at OSB@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075 to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.