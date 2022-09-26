Skip to Content
Assistance League of Bend to provide free hats at Heaven Can Wait Walk/Run in Redmond

Assistance League of Bend

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Assistance League of Bend will have a booth at the 23rd anniversary of the Heaven Can Wait 5K Walk/ Run in Redmond.

They will be offering free knitted and sewn hats to cancer patients and “knitted knockers”  prothesis to patients who have undergone a mastectomy. All of  the items have been hand-made locally through the Assistance League of Bend’s program.

The Heaven Can Wait event is on Sunday, October 2, at Redmond High School. Heaven Can Wait raises money to support Sara’s Project, a fund of St. Charles Foundation. Sara’s Project provides education, early detection, and support services to ease the challenges of breast cancer for people in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Contact programs@assistanceleaguebend.org  to learn more about the free hats for cancer patients’ program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

