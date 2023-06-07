Bend attorney Erin MacDonald receives Assistance League’s National Operation School Bell Award

Erin K. MacDonald was presented with the Assistance League's National Operation School Bell Award at the Assistance League of Bend's recent Annual Meeting.

This award is to "honor those in the community who, through significant financial, in-kind or service support, have had a direct, powerful and positive effect on Operation School Bell."

This is only the eighth time in Assistance League of Bend's 30-year history that they have given this award.

Erin is a partner with Best, Best & Krieger, Attorneys at Law in Bend, and a long-time member of Assistance League of Bend's Advisory Council. She has provided countless pro bono hours of her time over the years, advising us on all legal matters.

Erin was instrumental in the development of our Risk Management policies and continues to advise us on areas of potential liability. Erin recently used her expertise in estate planning law to help secure a settlement in a large bequest. As a result of her effort, over 1,000 children will receive new clothes through Operation School Bell.

Erin gives freely of her time and talent to help Assistance League of Bend. We are immensely grateful for Erin's continued support.