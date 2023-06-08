Assistance League of Bend presents 20th Kitchen Kaleidoscope home tour at Tetherow

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will hold its 20th Kitchen Kaleidoscope home tour on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Tetherow Golf Course Community in Bend.

Kitchen Kaleidoscope, a biennial event, has become a well-attended signature event in the community. This is the perfect way to spend the day touring six beautiful private homes and sample culinary delights from Black Steer Steakhouse, Jackalope Grill, Five Fusion & Sushi Bar, El Sancho, Foxtail Bakeshop, and a wine station hosted by Rachel Ryan.

Local artisans will have items for sale and raffle tickets will be available for purchase with the lucky winner receiving a $2,000 gift certificate from Pave Fine Jewelry.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 and are available online at AssistanceLeagueBend.org or can be purchased at Kara’s Kitchenware in The Old Mill District and Redmond’s Arome Kitchen. A limited number of tickets will be available at the event for $40.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the philanthropic programs of Assistance League of Bend serving children and seniors in need in Deschutes County.

The tour entrance is on Metolius Road, off NW Mt. Washington Drive. This is a self-drive tour. The tour homes are on Hosmer Lake Drive and are clearly marked with signs and flags. Homes may be toured in any order.

This year’s featured artist is photographer Robert Agli, who has been the official Kitchen Kaleidoscope photographer since 2006. Robert’s photograph of Smith Rock will grace the cover of the Kitchen Kaleidoscope event program.

Title sponsors are Cascade Disposal and John L. Scott Real Estate, Danielle Snow, Principal Broker and Nicole Fitch, Broker.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids Partner. Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website AssistanceLeagueBend.org to donate or learn more about their programs.