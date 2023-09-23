Assistance League of Bend provides hundreds of new books to kids at Tower Theatre event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Assistance League of Bend provided over 800 new books to children at the From Page to Screen! Free Family Movie Night event at the Tower Theatre on Friday night.

Priority tickets were offered first to Silver Rail Elementary, a Title 1 school in Bend. This free event takes place quarterly and is in partnership with Deschutes Public Library.

Thanks to Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell® literacy initiative, families are able to select age-appropriate books based on their child’s grade level: K-2, 3-5 or 6-8. Studies show that encouraging children to read helps to improve their skills and promotes a lifelong habit.

Contact Marsha Bechtold at OSB@assistanceleaguebend.org to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids Partner.