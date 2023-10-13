Assistance League of Bend providing new clothing to over 2,000 students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through their Operation School Bell® program, Assistance League of Bend, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, is providing new clothing to over 2,000 kindergarten through grade 12 students this year.

This back-to-school clothing campaign will take place at the Redmond and Bend Walmart stores on various shopping days this month. Students will shop for new school clothes using vouchers provided by Assistance League of Bend through community fundraising, donations, and grants.

The Family Access Network advocates at each school distributes Assistance League of Bend’s vouchers to students in need.

Assistance League of Bend continues to see a rising need to provide local children with basic clothing items.

In addition to meeting essential clothing needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that new clothes elevate a child’s self-esteem, help them feel more accepted by their peers, and empower them to learn. Children with better self-esteem are more likely to complete their education, breaking the cycle of poverty.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Central Oregon for over 30 years. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information or to donate.