Shepherd’s House in Bend to hold Winter Coat Drive; also seeking gloves, hats, socks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Join Shepherd’s House for coffee and donuts as they hold their annual Winter Coat Drive. Donate a new or gently used winter coat, gloves, hats, or socks. Help Central Oregon’s most vulnerable neighbors this winter.

Drive-thru, drop-off on Saturday, November 6th from 9 am to 3 pm.

1854 NE Division Street, Bend

Free Coffee and Donuts!!

Monetary donations can be made at:

shministries.org/donate

or dropped off at Shepherds House.