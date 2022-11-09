Annual ‘Central Oregon Gives’ campaign launches

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The 2022 Central Oregon Gives campaign is now live!

This exciting end-of-year giving campaign is now accepting donations at centraloregongives.com for more than 60 nonprofits serving Central Oregon’s diverse community needs — and for each contribution of $25 or more, donors receive a special gift of their own from a local business!

Affordable housing. Animal rescue. Environmental conservation. Food banks. Domestic violence support. Youth advocacy. Central Oregon Gives is THE most comprehensive charitable giving site in the region, offering donors a chance to peruse the missions of dozens of nonprofits and give generously to the causes they believe in.

In return for donations of $25 or more made between now and the end of the year, 17 local businesses are offering delightful incentives for donations, such as a frosty pint of beer, hot cup of coffee or a free pass to a wellness class. Incentives change every week, encouraging donors to check back and keep giving throughout the campaign.

“These little gifts are just Central Oregon Give’s way of saying, ‘Thank you. Your donation really matters and we—all of us and our sponsors—see your generosity and want to give you something special in return,’” said Aaron Switzer, founder of Central Oregon Gives and Lay It Out Events Foundation, a new organization backing the project. “We can’t thank the community enough for their incredible support of Central Oregon Gives.”

The model has been wildly successful, raising nearly $2 million for Central Oregon nonprofits since launching in 2019--with every dollar earned going directly to the nonprofits involved. And with $25,000 in additional prize money on the line from a generous anonymous donor, the project is an extra boon to local charities who successfully partner to raise money through the platform.

This year, the top Central Oregon Gives fundraiser will earn $15,000 in additional prize dollars. Other prizes include 2,000 for the nonprofit who earns the most donations of $25 or less, and $2,000 for the top earners in the following categories: Animal Welfare; Arts and Culture; Basic Needs; Education, Family and Children; and Health and Environment.

Donation tallies on the Central Oregon Gives website are automatically updated with every digital contribution, giving donors and nonprofits the opportunity to track the campaign and rally others to the project. The campaign will announce fundraising results and the winners of the bonus prizes early next year.

Visit www.centraloregongives.com to learn more and make your first donation!

2022 Incentive Partners:

Avid Cider Co.

Backporch Coffee Roasters

barre3

Boneyard Beer

Crow’s Feet

Crux Fermentation Project

Fjall Raven

Gear Fix

Healthy Fundamentals

High Desert Museum

Metalheads Boutique

Old Mill District

Powder House

Roam

SCP Redmond Hotel

Silvermoon

Worthy Brewing

Yellow Brew Bus

About Central Oregon Gives

The Central Oregon Gives campaign raises funds for Central Oregon nonprofits through tax-deductible donations made via an interactive digital platform at www.centraloregongives.com. Each donor who contributes $25 or more receives a thank you gift from a local business, such as a pint of beer or cup of coffee. Donors are also entered to win larger prizes. Nonprofits that raise the most also receive additional donations from generous foundations or local businesses. To partner with Central Oregon Gives as a matching donor or sponsor contact info@centraloregongives.com.