The Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association's High Desert Eagles chapter is giving another $3,000 in gift cards to veterans in need for Christmas, as they did at Thanksgiving, and is leading Saturday's Bend Christmas Parade.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.