Credit union teams up with NeighborImpact, auto dealers in ‘Fill the Truck’ canned food drive

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) – OCCU, a not-for-profit credit union, has teamed up with NeighborImpact and several Central Oregon auto dealerships to sponsor a fill-the-truck canned food drive this holiday season.

Community members are invited to bring five or more canned food items to a participating Kiefer or Lithia auto dealership and enter to win $5,000 toward their next vehicle purchase financed through OCCU. Those interested in participating may visit MyOCCU.org/GiveBack for a list of participating dealerships.

OCCU is currently building a branch in Redmond, with a planned opening in early 2023, and is excited to assist NeighborImpact as it prepares to join to the Redmond community. Learn more about OCCU and the Redmond branch coming soon at MyOCCU.org/Redmond-branch.

About OCCU

OCCU was founded in 1956 in Eugene, Oregon. Today, as a not-for-profit financial cooperative, OCCU has more than $3 billion in assets and serves more than 250,000 members through digital channels and 12 Oregon branches in Eugene, Junction City, Keizer, Salem, Springfield and Wilsonville. Most members live in Oregon and the state of Washington. Others reside throughout the United States and even abroad, keeping their membership active through online and mobile banking. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.

*No purchase necessary to enter, participants must be 18 to enter. Void where prohibited. The odds of winning depend on number of entries. To enter without purchase, mail a 3” x 5” note card with your name, address and telephone number to: OCCU’s “Redmond Food Drive Giveaway” P.O. Box 77002, Springfield, OR 97475-0146. Sweepstakes sponsored by Oregon Community Credit Union 2880 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR 97408. For official rules visit https://www.MyOCCU.org/GiveBack