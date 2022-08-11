Humane Society of Central Oregon, NewsChannel 21 partner to once again ‘Clear the Shelters’ this month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is once again partnering with NewsChannel 21 and joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters in August.

If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the perfect time. Throughout August, the adoption fee will be waived or half-off special guests at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Featured animals will be noted on the website (hsco.org) and at the shelter.

All cat and dog adoptions during Clear the Shelters receive bonus gifts and food.

The full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, ID tag, food and more, is included with all adoptions.

This adoption promotion is spearheaded by KTVZ NewsChannel21, an NBC affiliate. Join in this local event to #ClearTheShelters of adoptable animals at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. For more information call 541.382.3537 or visit hsco.org.