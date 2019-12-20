Shepherd’s House preps Christmas dinner, seeks donations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House will be serving a Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. and is seeking the public's help with donations this holiday season.

We will be serving a traditional holiday meal for those in need, as well as providing clothing gifts for those men, women, and children who went without this Christmas.

The help of the public is needed as we care for and love the homeless community and remind them that they are not alone during the holiday season.

You can drop off any new clothing items (socks, beanies, gloves, jackets, and blankets) and food items during the month of December to help in this effort. Your contributions are greatly appreciated as we work to care for those who are lonely and in need this holiday season.

Thank you from Shepherd’s House Ministries

Donations can be dropped off at our Division Street location:

1854 NE Division Street

Bend, OR 97701

Or you can make a monetary donation online at https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/