Shepherd’s House seeks donations to match challenge

Community Billboard

To finish its year strong, Shepherd's House Ministries says "a group of thoughtful champions pooled their resources and have donated $251,000 to care for the hurting, broken and lonely of Central Oregon. And they have challenged this community to match that amount by midnight, Dec. 31."

"We are just over halfway to this goal, but we need the help of this community to reach the final goal by the deadline," the organization stated Monday.

"Will you consider a monetary donation to help us provide food, clothing, safe housing, and love to those in greatest need? All donations are tax-deductible and can be made by mail or online at https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

"Thanks for partnering with us during this season of generosity and love.

"You can also drop off your donation at our Division Street location:

1854 NE Division Street

Bend, OR 97701"