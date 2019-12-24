SW Reindeer Ave. in Redmond to close for water project

Community Billboard

Southwest Reindeer Avenue in Redmond will be closed Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2-3 for crews to work on water connections in the road, a contractor says.

R&H Construction said the closure will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, with the street available to local access only.

A detour will be in place using Canal Boulevard to Salmon Avenue, Canyon Drive and Quartz Avenue.

For more information: R&H Construction, 541-323-7242, centraloregon@rhconst.com.