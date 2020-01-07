Bend event Friday for new conservation, recreation fund

Community Billboard

Must raise $1 million in matching funds to receive state dollars

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Outdoors coalition and the Oregon Wildlife Foundation are hosting a public celebration and fundraiser Friday evening in Bend for the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund, which was created by the state Legislature last year with House Bill 2829.

This public event is scheduled for Friday at Embark, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, Bend, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leaders from the outdoor recreation industry, elected officials and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will be on hand to answer questions about the Fund. Light refreshments will be provided.

More information can be found online at https://www.myowf.org/ocrf.

The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is a new way for Oregonians to support projects that protect and enhance the species and habitats identified in the Oregon Conservation Strategy and create new opportunities for wildlife watching, urban conservation, community science and other wildlife-associated recreation.

For most of its history, ODFW’s work to protect and enhance fish, wildlife, and their habitats has been primarily supported by people who hunt and fish. This new Conservation and Recreation Fund is an opportunity for all Oregonians to contribute to building a broader conservation legacy for present and future generations.

The Legislature set $1 million in the General Fund aside for this fund, but ODFW cannot access those state dollars unless the agency and partners raise matching funds of $1 million. The department is working with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation and other partners to achieve that goal.