You can mentor a child with an incarcerated parent

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent.

After initial training and comprehensive background checks, volunteers are matched with a child in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or LaPine that share similar interests and activities and commit to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year. This time is often spent going to community events, working on homework, attending art programs, participating in sports, or simply hanging out and talking.

On Saturday, January 18, COPY will offer an orientation/training class. This six-hour class covers program policies, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, and communication skills. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required.

For additional details, call 541-388-6651 or email COPY@deschutes.org Additional program information is available at the Sheriff’s Office web site at www.sheriff.deschutes.org/copy.

