City of Bend seeks input in website improvement survey

Community Billboard

To help the city of Bend update and improve the www.bendoregon.gov website, the city is conducting usability testing and asking for the community’s help.

Community input can influence updates to the website to make information more easily accessible.

Click here to take the survey! The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, and will be available until Feb. 14.

Responses will help the city reorganize website content to make it easier for everyone to find the information and services that the city provides, officials said.