New course helps you get a ham radio license in a day

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Amateur Radio Group, through the Central Oregon Community College Community Education program, is offering a new course that will assist you in obtaining a ham radio license in one day.

The course prepares students for the entry level “Technician Class” ham radio license. The one-day session is based on a curriculum created by a number of successful ham radio clubs on the West Coast and is sanctioned by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

There is no lecture involved. The students will participate in guided self-study of the test questions and manual during the allotted time.

The official FCC test will be administered by certified volunteer examiners at the end of the class. Students must obtain a score of 70% to earn the license. A typical average score for students using this curriculum is in the 90s.

No prior knowledge of electronics is needed to pass this test. The only math involved is very simple algebra.

The next class will be held on the COCC campus in Bend on Saturday, Feb. 15, grom 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Another one-day class is scheduled for Saturday, March 21.

The cost is $49 and includes the ARRL license manual. In addition, a check for $15 to take the test will be required. This is a separate cost not associated with COCC. The check for the test needs to be made out to V.E.C. (The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator body).

More information is available at www.hidarg.org.

You can enroll on the COCC website (Google search: COCC ham class).

Please email maxv@horizonps.com to receive course materials and info AFTER you REGISTER.