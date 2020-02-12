Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is about to launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie booth season. Lemon-Ups™, crispy lemon cookies baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs such as “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” will make their official debut!

Cookies can be purchased from more than 30,000 Girl Scout Cookie booths from Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, March 8.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is so much more than meets the eye. It teaches valuable life skills and helps girls build that entrepreneurial mindset,” says Director of Communications Sarah Shipe. “As they run their cookie booth—essentially their own cookie business—girls are building confidence, curiosity and an eye for innovation. These skills lead to academic success and workforce readiness in all kinds of careers—especially those where women are underrepresented.”

COOKIE FINDER

Signature Girl Scout Cookies, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Trefoils® and new Lemon-Ups™ will be offered among the eight Girl Scout Cookie varieties at all booths throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. Girl Scout S’mores™ cookies and gluten free Toffee-tastic™ specialty cookies are available at select cookie booths while supplies last. Customers can find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near their location with the Cookie Finder at girlscoutsosw.org/cookies or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app available for iPhone or Android.

THE POWER BEHIND THE GIRL SCOUT COOKIE PROGRAM

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls the skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances and gain confidence in handling money—skills that will stay with them for a lifetime. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies sold powers real-life experiences for thousands of local girls.

KEEPING IT LOCAL

100 percent of the net revenue earned from cookie sales remains within the local region. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps provide for new and unique opportunities for local girls including valuable educational experiences that offer lifelong impact. Girl Scout campers in Oregon and Southwest Washington use cookie program proceeds to fund their own camp and travel adventures. And, nearly every Girl Scout troop uses some portion of their cookie proceeds to give back to their local communities.

COOKIE BOOTH SALES AND COOKIE FINDER

ABOUT THE GIRL SCOUT COOKIE PROGRAM

A little more than a century ago, girls began participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, please visit girlscoutcookies.org.

ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

In partnership with more than 8,000 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares 14,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.