Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery to close for hazard tree removal

Community Billboard

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews at Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery near Camp Sherman will conduct hazardous tree removal Feb. 17-21. Public access will be restricted to the main parking lot during this time, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday.

Anglers and hikers who wish to park at the hatchery may do so but cannot access the facility grounds due to safety concerns during tree removal. Hiking trails nearby remain open, officials said.

Winter storms damaged some trees at Wizard Falls hatchery that need to be removed to prevent structural damage to the facility or serious injury to staff or visitors.

ODFW will conduct yearly maintenance of trees on the hatchery grounds during winter months which will have the least impact on visitors because it is a slower time of year for visitation.

