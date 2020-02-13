Cow Creek Umpqua Indians give to Education Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded a total of $474,650 to 70 non-profit organizations located in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties as well as non-profits that serve multiple counties in January. The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools received $2,000 for wellness classroom grants.

The CCUIF was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, the Foundation has awarded $18,980,024 to the seven southwestern Oregon counties from which it accepts grant requests. Grants are awarded semi-annually, in January and June. In June of 2019, the CCUIF awarded $556,850 to 83 non-profits.

Foundation Executive Director Carma Monarich said, “With its emphasis upon meeting the basic needs of people, strengthening family, and assuring educational opportunity the CCUIF, one grant at a time, improves life in southwestern Oregon and beyond.”

The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation has put increasing emphasis upon basic needs so more hungry people get fed.