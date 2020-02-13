Bend Councilor Chris Piper to run for full term

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilor Chris Piper announced Thursday that he will seek election to a full four-year term in November.

Piper was appointed to the Council in January 2019 to fill a vacancy. Since then, Piper said he has prioritized meeting with a wide range of Bendites and community organizations, from Habitat for Humanity, to Central Oregon LandWatch, to the Latino Community Association, to the Band of Brothers, to the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Piper said in a news release announcing his candidacy that his open-door policy has given him important insights into what matters to Bend.

“I didn’t run for council, I was appointed, so I didn’t get the experience of campaigning, but believed it was important to get out and talk to people. I enjoy meeting with residents of our city and I think the number one job of any city councilor is to be in touch with as broad a swath of the community as possible."

"Since taking office about a year ago, I have participated in approximately 117 meetings with Bendites and groups of Bendites to learn their concerns. I want to continue to help address those concerns, which is why I’m running for a full term on the Bend City Council,” Piper said.

Piper said he is focused on the following priorities of Bend residents:

Affordable Housing: “The fastest and cheapest way the city can ease the housing crisis is to make land use and building permit processes move faster. It’s expensive enough to build in Bend without unnecessary permitting delay at the city. I am working to streamline the permitting process so our housing stock can more quickly meet demand, which will help moderate prices.” Piper said.

Livability: “As our city has grown, we all face new and different challenges. This cannot be a growth versus no growth debate – it has to be about working hard to solve specific livability issues when they arise. To that end, last year I worked with business owners, residents, and park users around the Colorado whitewater park to change rules affecting parking for long periods of time. I believe we found a balance that preserved the livability of that area and improved access to this popular park. I approach the job of Councilor as one of listening to all sides and working hard to find a reasonable solution,” Piper said.

Transportation: “There are more cars on Bend’s streets than ever, and that can be frustrating. As the city has put together its transportation bond measure, I have focused my efforts on prioritizing projects that ease the worst traffic problems we have, like Butler Market and Reed Market. Whether the voters approve the bond, it will be critical for the council to ensure that every dollar of transportation funding available is used efficiently to ease the worst traffic, improve safe routes for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as making sure the solutions are inclusive for the entire city population.

“I look forward to continuing to work on these high priority issues for a full four-year term. I am honored to represent the people of Bend on City Council and would love the opportunity to continue to do so,” Piper said.

Piper currently serves on the Bend Economic Advisory Board (BEDAB), Bend MPO, Landmarks Commission, Downtown Bend Business Association, Chair of the City Stewardship Committee, an Alternate to the Central Oregon Cities Organization (COCO), and is liaison to the Old Bend Neighborhood Association and the SW Bend Neighborhood Association.

Piper, 52, has lived in Bend with his wife and daughter for 15 years. He is the Vice President of the Promotional Products Division for Bend-based Silipint Partners, Inc.