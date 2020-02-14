NeighborImpact Head Start accepting 2021 enrollment applications

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact Head Start is now accepting applications for enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

Head Start integrates high-quality pre-kindergarten education with other critical services such as health services (medical visits; hearing, vision and dental checks); meals and nutrition; and family advocacy. The program serves children 3-5 years of age and their families.

NeighborImpact's Head Start program operates in eight sites in Redmond, Bend, La Pine, and Prineville in Deschutes and Crook counties, Central Oregon's two most populated areas.

Free school bus transportation is also available in most areas. Parents are encouraged to fill out an application online by visiting their website at www.neighborimpact.org/services/head-start. To register, families must meet income eligibility requirements and submit an application and income documentation.

For more information, parents can contact NeighborImpact Head Start at 1-866-292-0143, 541-323-6527, or via email at hs-support@neighborimpact.org.

