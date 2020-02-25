Family Access Network receives $1,000 grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $1,000 grant from the Washington Federal Foundation, which will be used to provide 10 children and family members in Central Oregon with basic-need resources such as food, housing, clothing, health care, school supplies and much more.

“FAN appreciates the support of Washington Federal Foundation in our work to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon by making sure that children have the resources they need in order to thrive in school. We couldn’t do it without community support like this,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

The Washington Federal Foundation’s purpose is to facilitate direct giving to community-based nonprofits serving the needs of low and moderate income individuals. Washington Federal believes that people deserve the opportunity to dream, believe, and achieve, and therefore choose to invest their time, resources, and passion to build and support vibrant communities that allow every person to work toward their possible goals.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates in 59 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites (0-5) in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. Since inception, FAN has served over 150,000 local children and families. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.