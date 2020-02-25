Sub shops, customers helping out C.O. Veterans Ranch

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants at 143 S.W. Century Drive and at 200 N.E. Emerson Ave., in Bend for the 10th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch at the two participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when the two Jersey Mike’s locations will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. “Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us, and make a difference in your community.”