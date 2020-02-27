Earth Day Oregon to mark event’s 50th anniversary

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Earth Day Oregon, a statewide collective that amplifies the impact of Earth Day, announced Thursday that it is celebrating Earth Day’s 50th anniversary on April 22 by partnering with more than 50 Oregon-based nonprofit organizations.

“The climate crisis requires swift and collective action,” said Earth Day Oregon founder Bethany Shetterly Thomas. “Earth Day Oregon is amplifying the work of trusted, experienced champions in the fight against climate change by bringing together people across the State of Oregon—individuals, businesses, and nonprofits.”

Earth Day Oregon’s campaign drives donations to partner organizations by fostering and promoting Earth Day fundraisers and connections between nonprofits, businesses, and communities. The campaign catalyzes nonprofits’ ongoing work to make meaningful progress toward creating a sustainable world.

Each of the 52 nonprofit organizations that have joined the campaign are responsible for partnering with five businesses; each business has committed to making a cash donation back to the partner organization. Businesses donate a flat amount, or create opportunities for community engagement by donating a percentage of business sales on Earth Day, or proceeds from special Earth Day and Earth Month promotions and events.

For example, Thunderpants USA will donate 10% of its sales for the entire week of April 20th to Crag Law Center, and ECOTEAS will donate 10% of online sales to the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s Promise the Pod campaign during its Earth Day promotion period.

Earth Day Oregon will collectively promote these fundraising opportunities and events leading up to April 22nd through its website, https://earthdayor.org/, and social media channels with the goal of offering individuals the opportunity to support and engage their local nonprofits.

The Earth Day Oregon team will also host an Earth Day Oregon Celebration on April 23, from 4:30-7:30pm at Vestas, 1417 NW Everett St. in Portland. All are invited to come out and celebrate.

Additionally, an anonymous gift has guaranteed that each nonprofit partner will receive a minimum donation of $500 for joining Earth Day Oregon.

The Earth Day Oregon nonprofit partners helping to amplify the impact of the 50th Earth Day include:

1000 Friends of Oregon, 350PDX, Adventures Without Limits, Baby Blues Connection, BARK, Beyond Toxics, Bonneville Environmental Foundation - Promise the Pod, Camp ELSO Inc., Camp Fire Central Oregon, Cascade Forest Conservancy, Centro Cultural, CityWildPDX, Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute, Columbia Land Trust, Columbia Slough Watershed Council, Community Cycling Center, Crag Law Center, Depave Portland, Eco-School Network, Ecochallenge.org, Ecology in Classrooms and Outdoors, Ecotrust, Forest Park Conservancy, Free Geek, Friends of Family Farmers, Friends of Outdoor School, Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Friends of Trees, Green Lents, Grow Portland, Growing Gardens, In Kind Boxes, Kôr Community Land Trust, Lloyd EcoDistrict, McKenzie River Trust, Nursing Mothers Counsel of Oregon, Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center, Oregon Environmental Council, Oregon Green Schools, Oregon Wild, Senior Advocates for Generational Equity (SAGE), Solar Oregon, SOLVE Oregon, Southern Oregon Land Conservancy, The Wetlands Conservancy, Trailkeepers of Oregon, Tryon Creek Watershed Council, Urban Nature Partners PDX, Wild Salmon Center, Willamette Riverkeeper, Wind & Oar Boat School

Additional Earth Day Oregon Links:

Website: earthdayor.org/

Facebook: facebook.com/earthdayor/

Instagram: @earthdayoregon

###

About Earth Day Oregon

Earth Day Oregon is an initiative to increase businesses’ and individuals’ support for our front-line nonprofit organizations who are daily working to create a better world. April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Established in 1970, the intent of Earth Day is to bring the importance of protecting the Earth to the attention of the public, the media, and our elected officials.