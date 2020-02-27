NW Assn. for Blind Athletes hosts Camp Spark at Big Lake Youth Camp

Community Billboard

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KTVZ) — The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes will be hosting an overnight, comprehensive sports camp for children and youth who are blind and visually impaired Friday through Sunday at Big Lake Youth Camp near Sisters.

This will be the second consecutive year to host a winter session for Camp Spark in Oregon. Campers will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and team=building games. Nancy Stevens will also be attending, who competed in cross country skiing in the 1998 Nagano Winter Paralympics.

This winter session in Oregon for Camp Spark will take place at Big Lake Youth Camp south of Santiam Pass.

This overnight sports camp provides 1:2 sport instruction for each camper. NWABA staff will integrate various personal skills for campers to build independence throughout the weekend, including meal prep, cooking, and clean-up.

Orientation and Mobility Specialists will also attend to support children and youth in gaining the skills to safely navigate through winter conditions and rural terrain.

Children who attend vary in socioeconomic status, ethnic background, and level of skills and abilities. A total of 13 campers are registered to attend, with 20 on the waiting list.

"Our Board of Directors is extremely excited to offer these truly transformational programs to children and youth with visual impairments. Camp Spark reaches far beyond participating in sports, and acts as a catalyst to help campers gain the confidence, self-esteem, friendships, and independence they need to achieve success in all areas of life,” said Founder, President/CEO, Billy Henry.

As a nonprofit organization, NWABA relies on generous contributions to fuel life-changing opportunities for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Donations to support NWABA are accepted by mailing a check to PO BOX 65265, Vancouver, WA, 98665 or making an online gift at www.nwaba.org. For more information on Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, please contact Billy Henry at 1-360-718-2826, or visit www.nwaba.org.

About NWABA:

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. A group of students who were visually impaired formed the association in 2007 to ensure that people who are blind were participating in sports and physical activity. Today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides nearly 1,700 children, youth, and adults with visual impairments tailored programming which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.