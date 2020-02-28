DCSO sets free public document shredding event

Community Billboard

Also prescription drug disposal, canned food drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The first of four public shredding events we are hosting this year will be Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. until noon, in the parking lot of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend.

We are collaborating with Secure Shred during the event to provide residents of Deschutes County the opportunity to safely destroy up to four medium boxes of personal documents. We will also have valuable identity-theft prevention information available for our community members hoping to learn more.

Shredding events are for private residential document shredding and are not intended for business or commercial disposal. No advance document sorting is necessary as shredding equipment can destroy paperwork with paper clips or staples attached.

Prescription Drug Disposal On-Site

The Sheriff's Office will have a deputy on-site to collect outdated or unwanted prescription medications. One purpose of the drug disposal program is to keep unwanted or unused medications out of the hands of unintended users, children and animals. Proper disposal methods also reduce the environmental impact to our water, soil and landfills. Please, remove any needles or sharps before turning in unwanted medications.

Canned Food Drive

The Sheriff's Office will be accepting non-perishable food donations during the event. Participants are asked to consider bringing a donation to benefit local food banks.

Future shredding events will be held May 9th in La Pine, June 20th in Sisters, and September 12th in Terrebonne. Visit our website at https://sheriff.deschutes.org/community/community-programs/events/ to see these and other offered public events.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is a full service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with six K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office serves the nearly 190,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 230 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 187 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.