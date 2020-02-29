Bend Chamber names 2020 Women of the Year

Community Billboard

Jesse Durham of Sisters Coffee Company was honored with the Bend Chamber's 2020 Woman of the Year Award on Friday night.

In other honors, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Lawnae Hunter of PLUS Property Management, the Advancing Women Award to Karina Smith of the High Desert Education Service District, the Community Hero Award to Ruth Jones of OSU Open Campus and the Young Hero Award to Angie Acevedo of Bend Senior High School.

Congratulations to all and to the nominees as well!