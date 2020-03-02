Bend Chamber’s 2020 Women of the Year award recipients announced

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Women of the Year Awards, presented by the Bend Chamber and Source Weekly, and sponsored by U.S. Bank, is a celebration of the achievements and contributions of the women of Central Oregon.

“This year, a record number of nominations were submitted, which is a testament to the scope and scale of women’s impact on our communities, businesses and daily lives,” said Robin Rogers, Bend Chamber Event Director. “We’re very excited to announce the recipients in each of the five award categories.”

“Central Oregon is filled with hard-working, forward-thinking women from many industries and backgrounds. From the dozens of diverse nominees to the judging panel, each person involved in this process has highlighted the wealth of talent and commitment our region holds. While it was incredibly difficult to narrow down a single winner for each category, I am delighted that we get to share the stories of the five outstanding, inspirational women who emerged as winners in this year’s awards,” shared Nicole Vulcan, Women of the Year Awards Judge and Editor of the Source Weekly.

The awards ceremony was held at a packed Eagle Mountain Event Center on Friday and emceed by Moe Carrick, 2016 Woman of the Year Award recipient and founder of Moementum, Inc.

As an added bonus for the recipient of the Young Hero Award, she receives a scholarship award of $4000. The scholarship award is sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, Robberson Ford Lincoln Mazda, Bigfoot Beverages, and Hayden Homes.

Information about each of the award recipients and the nominees can be found at: https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/2020-women-of-the-year-awards/

And the recipients are…

Woman of the Year

Jesse Durham

Sisters Coffee

Lifetime Achievement

Lawnae Hunter

PLUS Property Management

Advancing Women

Karina Smith

High Desert ESD

Community Hero

Ruth Jones

OSU Open Campus

Young Hero

Angie Acevedo

Bend Senior H.S.