Bend Endurance Academy opens after-school Spring Cycling enrollment

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy announces the opening of Spring Cycling Program enrollment. Starting April 13, BEA will offer after-school mountain biking programs for youth ages 4-15 from Bend-area schools.

Programs include transportation directly from school to local trails, professional coaching, and lots of fun. Program enrollment is now open and participants are encouraged to enroll today as space is filling up quickly.

“We are excited to expand our after-school mountain biking programs for youth in Bend,” said Virginie Calme, After-school Cycling Program Coordinator at Bend Endurance Academy.

“In addition to our Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday programs, BEA is now offering Monday programs for school-aged children in Northeast Bend and Friday programs for youth attending REALMS Middle School, Cascades Academy and the Bend International School. We hope this expanded offering will help alleviate the need for after-school care while providing a fun, active outdoor experience for kids.”

Program participants must know how to ride a bike off-road. Although BEA cannot accommodate absolute beginners, beginner and intermediate riders are welcome.

Programs begin the week of April 13th and run for eight weeks through June 5th at the following schools:

Mondays:

Lave Ridge Elementary School

Ponderosa Elementary School

North Star Elementary School

Tuesdays:

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Elk Meadow Elementary School

Wednesdays:

Amity Creek Elementary School

Highland Elementary School

High Lakes Elementary School

Miller Elementary School

Thursdays:

The Montessori Center in Northwest Crossing

Kindergarten and 1st Grade High Lakes Elementary School

Fridays:

Bend International School

REALMS Middle School

Cascades Academy

For more information about the Bend Endurance Academy Mountain Biking program, visit www.bendenduruanceacademy.org/cycling-team or contact Virginie Calme at virginie@bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-393-8557. To enroll in a program, visit https://campscui.active.com/orgs/BendEnduranceAcademy#/selectSessions/2784010

About Bend Endurance Academy: Since founded in 2009, Bend Endurance Academy (BEA) has grown from humble beginnings to serving more than 1000 youth in 2019. Our organization is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) that organizes and operates endurance activity programs in Central Oregon, concentrating in three core disciplines: Nordic Skiing, Cycling & Climbing.

Mission: The Bend Endurance Academy promotes healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. All programs offered emphasize teamwork, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Vision: A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.