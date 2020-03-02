Bend-Redmond Habitat to host Women Build Week in May

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is excited to host Women Build Week May 4-8 in the Redmond community.

Women Build is a project where women and only women build and fund a house, together in May. This event brings women together to devote at least one day to building affordable housing in their local communities.

Bend-Redmond Habitat anticipates more than 100 women volunteering during the week, building and accomplishing a lot of necessary work on a home for a family in need of affordable housing in Redmond.

Volunteers do not need any experience. Habitat will train on all aspects of the house building process. Types of construction for the build week could include framing, drywall, painting and more.

Registration is now open for Women Build week, for morning or afternoon shifts, and are available for individuals or teams. The cost is $100/volunteer/shift. Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided. To sign up or for more details, https://bendredmondhabitat.org/womenbuild/

Speaking of T-shirts, Habitat has a T-shirt contest going on right now through March 15 to find the best artwork for the 2020 Women Build shirt. If interested in submitting a design idea, check out https://bendredmondhabitat.org/womenbuild/

To sponsor or for more information on Women Build 2020, contact Robin Cooper Engle, rcooper@brhabitat.org.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 152 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1030 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

Both the Bend ReStore and the Redmond ReStore are home improvement resale centers that accept and sell a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStores benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709 and Redmond, 541.548.1406.