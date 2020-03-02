RPA pair accepted into Northwestern summer theatre arts program

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Oregon (KTVZ) – Redmond Proficiency Academy Theatre Director Kate Torcom said Monday that two students, juniors Grace Sorensen and Natalie Lawton, were accepted into the Northwestern High School Institute summer theatre arts program, also known as Cherubs.

The highly competitive NHSI Theatre Arts Division is a five-week summer program comprised of classes and performances scheduled to occur at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill from June 28 – August 1.

“I'm beyond words excited to attend Cherubs this summer,” Sorensen said. “It's an incredible opportunity to work with professionals in a university setting, where I get to be pushed outside of my comfort zone, past my current limits, as well as have a ton of fun.”

Sorensen was selected to stay an additional two weeks for the musical theatre extension and Lawton was admitted as one of only eight stage management students.

“I'm honored to be one of eight stage managers from across the nation and world to be chosen for Cherubs,” Lawton said. “I'm excited to have the opportunity to learn more about the traditional stage manager experience as well as diving into a new perspective of theatre, while working with professionals from all over.”

Cherubs allow students to create theatre without placing any focus on grades or numeric evaluations. The program is an immersive, hands-on exploration into stage performance and production –– a rigorous combination of classes and rehearsals provide students with a challenging and inspiring learning environment.

Torcom, who served as a faculty associate for Cherubs during college, credits her time there as a career-shaping experience.

“This program completely altered the course of my career and was one of the best experiences of my life,” Torcom said. “I cannot wait for two more students to be Cherubs and continue to open the door for RPA Theatre students in the future.”

Senior Izzy King attended last year’s program and has been an important part of RPA Theatre. She recently played the lead role in RPA’s production of She Kills Monsters.

“Last summer at Cherubs was the best summer of my life,” King said. “The things I got to experience were absolutely fantastic and I am so excited for two of my classmates and friends to be able to experience the same incredible program. I can't wait to share my tips and tricks with them and hear all about their own unique experience at Northwestern.”