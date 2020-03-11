Facebook announces 2020 Community Action Grant recipients

Community Billboard

Facebook's Prineville Data Center announced Wednesday the latest recipients of its Community Action Grants, a program it says was "created to address needs in Crook County by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, and improving STEM education."

A total of 18 outstanding nonprofits and schools are receiving grants to support their work, the social-media company said.

"Facebook is committed to building strong partnerships within the community, and we embrace the opportunity to have a positive local impact," the announcement said.

"We are excited to be in Prineville and humbled by the work that our Community Action Grants recipients do to make our community a better place. Many thanks to everyone who applied."

2020 Facebook Community Grant Recipients

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon / $10,000.00

This grant will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon to recruit, train, and match mentors with at-risk youth in Crook County. Once matched, youth will spend six to 12 hours a month with their mentor engaging in positive educational and recreational experiences.

Central Oregon STEM Hub at the High Desert Education Service District / $5,000

This grant will support career and technical education, as well as STEM education, through the Central Oregon STEM Hub, preparing students to be critical thinkers, career-ready, and college-bound through integrated STEM opportunities in and out of the classroom.

Central Oregon Youth Development / $17,816

Central Oregon Youth Development enriches, mentors, and educates youth through safe and positive outside-of-school programs. This STEM and curriculum grant will support two outside-of-school programs advancing the academic and social success of all students in Crook County.

ChickTech Central Oregon Chapter / $10,000

ChickTech envisions an inclusive and innovative technology future that includes equal pay, participation, and fair treatment of women. ChickTech’s hands-on, technology-centric events and programs empower, support, and increase the confidence of women and girls interested in technology.

Crook County Kids / $6,000

This grant will expand the opportunity for youth to participate in year-round, engaging, and interactive STEM activities that promote learning and confidence necessary for life-long success.

Crook County School District / $43,250

This grant will support the Crook County School District STEAM education program by adding technology to its art education program by integrating digital and STEM skills.

Crook County School District / $18,020

This grant will support the Crooked River Elementary Early Technology Integration Project, which focuses on getting technology in the hands of young learners by strategically offering STEM experiences for kindergarten through second graders, establishing a foundation of technological literacy for years to come.

Crook County School District / $10,844

This grant will help Crook County Schools expand its growing technology offerings by adding new robotics kits to the middle school. This initiative aligns middle school and high school robotics and helps students take part in competitions with other Central Oregon schools.

Crook County School District / $10,000

This grant will support improvements to Crook County Middle School’s auditorium and stage technology, allowing for better student and community presentations and performances.

Crook County School District / $10,000

This grant supports Pioneer High School’s electronic Booksource book database, allowing the school to track how many books are read each year and which titles are the most popular, as well as helping the school expand its digital library and create new lesson plans.

Crook County School District / $2,000

This grant supports digital access to the Oregon Battle of the Books program, allowing students to download books electronically through the library.

Heart of Oregon Corps / $4,060

This grant allows the Heart of Oregon Corps to inspire and empower positive change in the lives of young people through jobs, education, and community stewardship via projects such as public land conservation, building affordable housing, recycling, and wildfire fuel reduction.

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery / $10,000

This grant will support STEM and educational opportunities at the MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, with the goal of nurturing children's emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment through community support.

Powell Butte Community Charter School / $10,000

This grant will support STEM education at the Powell Butte Community Charter School, providing multiple opportunities for students to learn the fundamentals of computer science through coding and STEM activities, as well as online learning tools.

Pursuit Global / $4,000

This grant will allow hundreds of Crook County High School students to attend the Pursuit Connects Career Conference in Central Oregon.

Redemption House Ministries / $5,000

This technology grant will enable Redemption House Ministries to continue providing shelter and case management services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Crook County.

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services / $31,510

This grant will help ensure the best technology is available for the classroom and educational components of teens in residential treatment.

SMART Reading / $2,500

This grant will help the SMART Reading children’s literacy program purchase more than 850 digital books, serving students by providing one-on-one reading time and access to books in Crook County's highest-need areas.