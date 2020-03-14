Coffee-stand event raises over $1,000 for Mtn. View HS Sparrow

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, March 2, Dutch Bros Bend and its customers raised $1,061 for Mountain View High School’s Sparrow Club to help support their inspiring Sparrow, Jack Neff.

The funds raised will assist with everyday living and medical expenses for Neff, who is living with cerebral palsy.

“Thank you to all our customers who came out in support of this incredible cause,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon. “We are so grateful for our community and its giving heart.”

On the day of the event, Dutch Bros donated $1 from each drink sold at the 2155 Hwy. 20 location to the cause.