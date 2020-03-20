BrightSide Animal Center, Thrift Store close

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The BrightSide Animal Center shelter, 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond, closed to the public Friday, as did its Thrift Store, 838 N.W. 5th St.

For the safety of our staff, volunteers and the general public, we are following the official guidelines to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Shelter adoptions and the Thrift Store will reopen as soon as is safely possible.

We will still be accepting stray animals through our receiving door. Please follow the yellow arrow on the driveway to the back of the building and ring the bell for assistance.

“We are dedicated to caring for our shelter animals and will continue that care uninterrupted,” said shelter Manager Patricia Bowling. There will be staff and volunteers at the shelter daily to care for them.”

But BrightSide also seeks temporary dog and cat fosters for approximately 4 to 6 weeks. If you can help, please contact us through the e-mail info@brightsideanimals.org.

Financial donations are needed now more than ever to help BrightSide continue our mission, as our thrift store closes and fundraisers are canceled.

Please continue to donate by card at https://brightsideanimals.org/donate/ or by clicking the DONATE button in the header on every page at brightsideanimals.org.

Please continue to donate your returnable bottles and cans at one of our drop-off locations. They are listed at https://brightsideanimals.org/services/can-and-bottle-recycling.

Donations by check can be sent to our mailing address, PO Box 1404, Redmond, OR 97756. BrightSide Animal Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are fully tax-deductible.

Thank you for your support.