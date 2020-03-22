Mosaic Medical patients urged to call with concerns; walk-ins not accepted

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In response to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, Mosaic Medical said Sunday it is adapting to keep patients and care team members safe.

“In support of the strong public health guidance that we have received to stay home, and to keep social distancing if going out is absolutely needed, we are asking our patients who have not already spoken with us to call us, rather than going to one of our clinics,” said Megan Haase, CEO.

This coming week, the nonprofit community health center is taking further steps to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by moving an additional number of appointments to phone, email — through MyChart, their patient portal — and video visits with providers. Clinics will be staffed using a minimal staffing model that insures coverage for essential in-person care and allows many employees to work from home.

At all clinics, Mosaic is checking temperatures of staff and arriving patients outside the entrance. Staff identified with fever will be sent home, and patients with fever will be isolated as much as possible to protect others from illness, including COVID-19.

Mosaic has adapted their staffing model to provide additional call center support. Those patients with active MyChart accounts are encouraged to access them for fast and easy communication with their care team. MyChart provides access to medical and immunization records, test results, the ability to manage appointment online and more.

The Mosaic MyChart app may be downloaded for Android and Apple devices. Patients may also visit mosaicmedical.org/MyChart for more information. Patients with urgent needs should call us immediately so that we can connect them with an appropriate care team member.

Mosaic has posted information for patients about COVID-19 in English and Spanish on our website at mosaicmedical.org. The Mosaic Facebook page is also a good resource for patients seeking information. Both the website and Facebook page are updated frequently.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves all Central Oregonians, regardless of life circumstances. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.