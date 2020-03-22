Oregon emergency managers create site to donate, offer help, volunteer

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In support of COVID-19 response, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Coordination Center have established a web page where Oregonians can submit requests to donate services or supplies, volunteer to support, or to engage in a business relationship with the state.

You can find the page at https://oregon-coronavirus-geo.hub.arcgis.com/

“We need to rely on our resources and skills to get through this together, and we appreciate people and businesses stepping up to help out in response to this crisis,” said Andrew Phelps, OEM director. “This site better enables the state to accept the appropriate donations, services and volunteers, to help meet the needs of this response.

"It is a difficult situation, but I am proud of the way Oregonians have come together to support each other and our state.”

The biggest need right now is for Personal Protective Equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns.

You can also access COVID-19 information and links to resources here.

