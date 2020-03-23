Oregon FFA honors Crook County HS Principal Michelle Jonas

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon FFA State Convention was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, but convention leaders still recognized teachers and administrators for their support of high school Ag programs.

Twelve FFA districts from across Oregon recognized teachers and administrators for Outstanding Teacher, Outstanding Early Career Teacher, Outstanding Agriscience Teacher, Outstanding Secondary Program and others.

There’s also an award for Outstanding Administrator of the Year -- and this year, that went to Crook County High School Principal Michelle Jonas.

CCHS Agricultural Science Teacher Dan McNary nominated Jonas because of her track record of supporting the Ag program, Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, and the students.

“Principal Jonas is always willing to help and assist members with interviews, award presentations, attend meetings and supports our program financially even during hard times,” said McNary.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson isn’t surprised by the award: “Michelle is a remarkable high school leader and understands the significance of the FFA program wholeheartedly and is very deserving of this important award. It’s a great honor for our high school district.”

FFA held a virtual convention on Thursday, March 20th, and the awards were announced live on Facebook.