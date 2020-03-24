Shepherd’s House in urgent need of help, to keep helping others

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House is on the fifth day of our Community Outreach efforts and has served over 1,300 meals to over 400 individuals in the community. With such a tremendous need, our supplies are running low.

We are asking the Central Oregon Community for help. If you have extra food or supplies, we would be grateful if you would donate them to Shepherd’s House.

•Paper grocery bags for food distribution

•Pre-packaged food items

•Other non-perishable food items

•Pre-made food bags

•Fresh produce that can be distributed the same day

•Critical supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer

You can drive-through drop them by at:

1854 NE Division Street Bend, OR

8 am - 4 pm, Monday through Saturday.

No need to get out of your car. We can assist you.

We will make sure they get distributed to the homeless and to those in our community who are in need.

Monetary donations also help us replenish our supply line.

A donation can be dropped off, mailed, or given online at: https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

Shepherd's House is adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols including regular handwashing, surface wiping, and social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. All of our staff and volunteers have been cleared as healthy and safe to serve.